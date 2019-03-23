Proton Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $138,547.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, BCEX, BitForex and FCoin. Proton Token has a total market cap of $314,474.00 and approximately $138,547.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00377445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.01669305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005013 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,756,400 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BitForex, CoinTiger, FCoin, LBank and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

