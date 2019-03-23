Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) PT Set at $3.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.83.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 24.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Protalix Biotherapeutics by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,236 shares during the last quarter.

About Protalix Biotherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

