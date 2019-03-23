ProQR Therapeutics NV (PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 target price on ProQR Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 11.39. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

