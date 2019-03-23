ProAssurance Co. (PRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

NYSE:PRA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.65. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

