Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 129,110 Shares of SAP SE (SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,405 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 129,110 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SAP by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in SAP by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP opened at $111.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.44%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

