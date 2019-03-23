Premier Inc (PINC) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,104,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Premier by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 66,600.0% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 1,048.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 52,773 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 596,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 109,466 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $34.46 on Friday. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Premier had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $421.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,872.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 2,892 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $106,570.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,125 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Premier Inc (PINC) Position Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/premier-inc-pinc-position-boosted-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.