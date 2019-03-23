Powercoin Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (PWR)

Powercoin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Powercoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $714.00 worth of Powercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Powercoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Powercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001161 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Powercoin

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2016. Powercoin’s total supply is 9,929,752,950 coins. The Reddit community for Powercoin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Powercoin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Powercoin’s official website is pwr-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling Powercoin

Powercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

