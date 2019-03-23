Power Ledger Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $41.73 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, Cryptopia and BX Thailand.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00378530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.01659972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Power Ledger Token Profile

Power Ledger launched on July 5th, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,829,006 tokens. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Huobi, Bittrex, Bitbns, TDAX, IDEX, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Upbit, LATOKEN, DigiFinex, Cryptopia, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

