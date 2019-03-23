Power Co. of Canada (POW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.17

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.17 and last traded at C$31.16, with a volume of 1083957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.44.

The company has a current ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 87.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

