Portland General Electric (POR) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Portland General Electric worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38,764.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $51.74 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $134,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $488,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

