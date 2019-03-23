Populous (PPT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00035808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, OKEx and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00376975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.01661101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Kucoin, DragonEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bithumb, Binance, LATOKEN, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

