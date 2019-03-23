Pollard Banknote Ltd (PBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
TSE:PBL traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.14 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $569.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31.
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pollard Banknote will post 1.35999993203035 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and charitable gaming products and services worldwide. The company offers instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services, and vending machines, including charitable game systems and tickets under the brand name of Diamond Game.
