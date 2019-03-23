PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 32.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,188,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,937,000 after purchasing an additional 944,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $302,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.31 per share, with a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,972.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HIW stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

