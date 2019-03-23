PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 626,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 12,283,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,502 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

