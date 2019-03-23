PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 23,942 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 121.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coty by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Coty stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 23,942 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-acquires-23942-shares-of-coty-inc-coty.html.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.