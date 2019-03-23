Platinum (PLAT) Price Up 39.3% Today

Platinum (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Platinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Platinum token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. Platinum has a market cap of $1.81 million and $324,757.00 worth of Platinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00378006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025104 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.01653038 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00231427 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Platinum Profile

Platinum’s total supply is 9,451,705,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,148,418,768 tokens. Platinum’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for Platinum is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for Platinum is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Platinum’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

Buying and Selling Platinum

Platinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Platinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Platinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Platinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

