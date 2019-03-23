Planet 13 (PLNHF) Rating Reiterated by Northland Securities

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Northland Securities in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $3.75 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.06% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS PLNHF opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.67.

Planet 13 Company Profile

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

