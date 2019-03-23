PKG Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,921.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One PKG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $84,403.00 and approximately $44,921.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00377720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.01664842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00233500 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Token Trading

PKG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Fatbtc, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

