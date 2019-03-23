PJT Partners (PJT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $932.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $61.18.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $181,157.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $202,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,666,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,332,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,081,000 after purchasing an additional 480,286 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 694,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,348,000 after purchasing an additional 437,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1,435.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 170,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

