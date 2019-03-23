Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (TSE:PZA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$9.89. The company had a trading volume of 144,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.47 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$14.58.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

