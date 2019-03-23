PIVX (PIVX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $625,835.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00020952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC, YoBit and Binance. PIVX has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $625,835.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Upbit, Bisq, Binance, Crex24, Graviex, Coinroom, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

