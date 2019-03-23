Pivotal Software (PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee Sells 75,716 Shares

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee sold 75,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $1,502,962.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pivotal Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,533,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pivotal Software by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,186,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,793,000 after buying an additional 3,328,120 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PVTL shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pivotal Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

