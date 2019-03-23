Photonstar Led Group PLC (LON:PSL)’s share price was down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 277,842,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,130% from the average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $747,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/photonstar-led-group-psl-trading-down-16-7.html.

About Photonstar Led Group (LON:PSL)

PhotonStar LED Group PLC designs, develops, and manufactures LED lighting fixtures and light engines in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: LED Lighting Fixtures, Halcyon and LED Light Engines, and Contract Manufacturing. It offers lighting and building control solutions for the retrofit market; LED lighting for commercial and architectural market and solutions for circadian lighting; and halcyon, a retrofittable wireless control and monitoring platform.

