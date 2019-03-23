Phonecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $44,459.00 (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Phonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $44,459.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phonecoin has traded 57.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phonecoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00378609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.01668248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00232241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Phonecoin Profile

Phonecoin’s total supply is 38,675,382 coins and its circulating supply is 38,275,132 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . Phonecoin’s official website is phonecoin.space

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phonecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.