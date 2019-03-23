Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,868,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241,481 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Phillips 66 worth $247,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $95.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/phillips-66-psx-stake-raised-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.