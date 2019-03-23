Phillips 66 (PSX) Holdings Trimmed by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $95.98 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

