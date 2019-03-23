Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of PAHC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.59 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $80,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 21,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $685,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $685,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock worth $1,641,797. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 518,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 61,134 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

