Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.
Shares of PAHC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
In related news, VP Daniel M. Bendheim sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $80,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean J. Warras sold 21,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $685,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at $685,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,450 shares of company stock worth $1,641,797. Corporate insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 518,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after buying an additional 61,134 shares during the period. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
