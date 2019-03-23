Pfenex Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Pfenex has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,550,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 233,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 509.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 189,705 shares during the period.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

