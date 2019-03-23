PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Gap Down to $17.63

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.63. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 30482840 shares changing hands.

PBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,912,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,506,000 after buying an additional 1,026,622 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 293.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 137.5% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 4,999,257 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,341,000 after buying an additional 2,894,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 640,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 175,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

