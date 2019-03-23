PetIQ Inc (PETQ) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,092 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 2.28% of PetIQ worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 122.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 56,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6,548.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 135,485 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 580.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 130.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 110,277 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 82,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PetIQ Inc has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $111.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Will Santana sold 24,400 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $686,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,500 shares of company stock worth $3,987,134 over the last three months. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

