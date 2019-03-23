Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $7.53 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

