People’s United Financial (PBCT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.70.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,838. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.18.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Richards sold 6,800 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $111,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Galan G. Daukas sold 13,534 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $231,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

