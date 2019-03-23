Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,225 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $176.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

