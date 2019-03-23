Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ted Baker (TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut Ted Baker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ted Baker to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,244.50 ($29.33).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 1,654 ($21.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.08 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of GBX 1,312 ($17.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

