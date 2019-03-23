Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NWF Group (NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

NWF opened at GBX 160 ($2.09) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26. NWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.