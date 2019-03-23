Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for IQE (IQE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of IQE (LON:IQE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 127.60 ($1.67).

Shares of LON IQE opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Wednesday. IQE has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 139.60 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $564.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

