Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (CAML)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.33).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

