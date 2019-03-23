Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Central Asia Metals (CAML)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.33).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

