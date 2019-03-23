PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.46% of PDC Energy worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,815 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares during the period. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,125,000.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $42.57 on Friday. PDC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.91 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $125,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

