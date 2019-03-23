PC Tel (PCTI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in PC Tel by 462.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new position in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in PC Tel by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 556,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 425,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PC Tel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

