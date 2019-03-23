PC Tel (PCTI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Tel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.25.
About PC Tel
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.
