PBF Energy (PBF) versus Mission Newenergy (MNELF) Head-To-Head Contrast

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Mission Newenergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PBF Energy and Mission Newenergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 2 7 7 0 2.31 Mission Newenergy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PBF Energy currently has a consensus target price of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.41%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Mission Newenergy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PBF Energy and Mission Newenergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $27.19 billion 0.14 $128.32 million $3.26 9.68 Mission Newenergy N/A N/A -$156.69 million N/A N/A

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Newenergy.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and Mission Newenergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy 0.47% 11.96% 4.56% Mission Newenergy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of PBF Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Mission Newenergy does not pay a dividend. PBF Energy pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Mission Newenergy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Mission Newenergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited, through its interest in FGV Green Energy Sdn Bhd, refines and sells biodiesel in Malaysia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

