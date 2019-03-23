Paypal (PYPL) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Paypal to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal has a 1 year low of $70.22 and a 1 year high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares in the company, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,882,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,133,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7,419.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,735,000. Lunia Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 5,015.1% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 4,152,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

