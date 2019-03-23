PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $1,293.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAXEX has traded flat against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000454 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000800 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00001091 BTC.

ProxyNode (PRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

