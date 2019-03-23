Paul M. Daily Acquires 325 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) insider Paul M. Daily acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,876. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $786.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Capital boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

