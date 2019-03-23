Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Position Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 17,948.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

PATK stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

