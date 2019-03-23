Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Stake Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,326,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,450,000 after purchasing an additional 99,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,286,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,458,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,797,000 after acquiring an additional 135,135 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,228,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.82, for a total value of $150,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.18, for a total value of $150,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $1,814,218 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.63.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $163.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

