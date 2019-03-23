ParkByte (PKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $18,229.00

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkByte has a total market capitalization of $18,229.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ParkByte

ParkByte is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

