Pampa Energia (PAM) Trading Down 7.5%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.58. Approximately 519,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 354,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 95,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 338,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 38.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

