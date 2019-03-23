Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Finisar by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Finisar during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNSR. BidaskClub lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Finisar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Finisar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Finisar stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Finisar Co. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

