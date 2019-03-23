PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $35.66 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $295.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,919,000 after buying an additional 294,694 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.