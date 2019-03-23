Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Roth Capital cut Pacific Ethanol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEIX opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $334.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.56 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,444 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 249,300 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 406,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.